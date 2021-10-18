homelessness

-
Above the slick vinyl booths and vintage arcade games at Pete’s Diner now hang works of art by many lesser-known artists of the area—current and former…
Every year, during the last ten days in January, a federally-mandated survey of the homeless population takes place across the country. It’s called the…
Indiana’s annual measure of its homeless population shows a slight decrease since last year and a nearly ten percent drop since the start of the decade.…
Indianapolis has become one of a handful of cities to adopt a so-called Homeless Bill of Rights.By a vote of 16-13, the Indianapolis-Marion County Council…
A deep freeze like West Central Indiana is experiencing is more than just an inconvenience for some.In towns like Frankfort, without the resources of some…
A push by Frankfort’s mayor could help bring down blighted buildings in the city – but it might also force the people currently living in them to find a…
Some questions for the mayor this week:You’ve been critical of Amtrak’s Hoosier State service, even as the city has helped subsidize its continued…
Tippecanoe County leaders are advocating the creation of what they’re calling a “single point of contact” system for preventing and eliminating…
The Indiana Emergency Solution Grant, federal money aimed at helping the state’s homeless population, is facing a 23% cut due to the sequester.The grant…
In 2011, The Coalition for Homeless Intervention and Prevention found 20% of the homeless in Indiana were veterans.That’s one of the statistics shared at…