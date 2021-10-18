-
An estimated 93,000 Hoosier households are behind on their rent, yet less than 20 percent of them have received emergency rental assistance through state…
-
The City of Lafayette is following the lead of its western neighbor by beginning work on a climate change resolution. It’s a drafting process that could…
-
While the four candidates for the three at-large seats on the West Lafayette City Council agree there should be a pause on building new highrises, they…
-
This coming weekend is the biggest of the year in terms of visitors to Crawfordsville. With the annual Taste of Montgomery County overlapping with a big,…
-
Montgomery County’s first-ever comprehensive plan, passed earlier this year, outlines a list of desired land uses in the county, as well as what the…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, a study shows more housing units will be needed in the downtown Lafayette area in the next few years to meet demand—and…
-
After years of literally molding over, West Lafayette’s city hall has been demolished. But what will replace it is still unclear – as is where that…
-
The West Lafayette City Council is set to decide the fate of a 600-bed high-rise a developer wants to build just south of State Street.It’d add more beds…
-
The prospect of turning Interstate 65 into a toll road would have a significant impact on the city of Frankfort – especially if some of the money…
-
A push by Frankfort’s mayor could help bring down blighted buildings in the city – but it might also force the people currently living in them to find a…