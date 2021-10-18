-
The state is asking for a new judge in its case against IBM – the company charged with overseeing the technological overhaul of the state welfare system.…
The Indiana Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that computer giant IBM did breach its contract with the state after former Gov. Mitch Daniels hired the firm to…
At the heart of the dispute between Indiana and computer giant IBM is whether the technology firm’s failures in the contract to modernize the state’s…
The ongoing legal battle between the state and computer giant IBM will have its day in front of the Indiana Supreme Court Thursday. The state hired IBM in…
The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Governor Mitch Daniels does not need to testify in a suit between the state and IBM. Lawyers for both sides presented oral…