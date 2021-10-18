-
Indiana education officials say newly-released testing data is just one part of understanding COVID-19's impact on student learning last school year. But…
-
Early standardized testing results show a drop in student test scores – particularly in math – but the Indiana Department of Education is reassuring…
-
The Indiana Department of Education released 2019 federal school ratings Friday, while state letter grades remain on hold. Districts and schools received…
-
Of Tippecanoe County’s three school corporations, so far only Lafayette School Corporation officials plan to close for next week’s “Red For Ed” rally at…
-
The standardized test that will replace Indiana's ISTEP will take students significantly less time to complete, according to estimates from the Indiana…