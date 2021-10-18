immunizations

-
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials are advising customers of a popular pizza place to get vaccinated against hepatitis A.In a press release…
A bill moving from the state House to Senate this week would expand the number of vaccinations Indiana’s pharmacists may give to patients. It’s the latest…
New research shows how pharmacists administering flu shots is leading to a change in how we immunize ourselves.Today, it’s common for people to get their…
Purdue University is the latest school to offer free mumps vaccines to help combat the spread of a campus outbreak of the highly contagious virusFour…
The latest American Health Ranking report from the United Health Foundation ranks Indiana 41st out of the 50 states when it comes to overall health – the…
As the school year begins for some students this week, doctors and schools want to remind parents that the state‘s immunization requirements have changed…