Indiana 5th Congressional District

-
Democrat Dee Thornton is running for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. She kicked off her campaign Monday.Thornton ran against Republican Susan Brooks…
-
U.S. Representatives Todd Rokita and Susan Brooks will seek to officially return to their congressional races Saturday. Precinct committeemen in the 4th…
-
Congresswoman Susan Brooks (R-5th) is finishing her freshman term in Congress and is favored to win a second in next week’s election. She says she went to…
-
Congressman Dan Burton will not run for reelection in the 5th Congressional District. He made his announcement on the floor of the Indiana House Tuesday.…