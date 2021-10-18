-
U.S. Steel had yet another oil leak on Friday. An official with the northwest Indiana company says it found a “light, intermittent oil sheen” near one of…
At least one Indiana water company is warning its customers to be mindful of the chemicals they put on their lawns.Indiana American Water issued a press…
A meeting to discuss the outcome of a community requested cancer cluster investigation is happening tonight in Johnson County.The Indiana State Department…
Since he was unopposed in Tuesday’s election, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis has had the luxury of spending the last several months working more on the…
A couple weeks ago, when Indiana American Water Company announced its water needed treatment for possible contamination, it wasn’t just the water that…
*Updated at 11:35am*Indiana American Water has expanded a precautionary boil water advisory for a majority of its West Lafayette customers.The order…
Indiana American Water has approval to raise its rates.But what that means for West Lafayette residents is not yet known.The Indiana Utility Regulatory…