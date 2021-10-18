-
This week, the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns conference in French Lick will cover how the state’s municipalities are balancing ways to provide…
-
Supporters of the move to repeal Indiana‘s common construction wage say it would save cities and schools money as they try to squeeze building projects…
-
A legislative study committee charged with taking an in-depth look at Indiana’s business tax climate won’t meet for the first time until mid-September.…
-
The next showdown between the state and local governments over the business personal property tax will be at a blue ribbon commission studying the issue…
-
Revenue shortfalls are making it more difficult for Indiana municipalities to provide the services and amenities residents expect.Indiana Association of…
-
Indiana lawmakers are proposing to cap the amount of some medications Hoosiers can purchase within one year. The legislation’s author says a good balance…