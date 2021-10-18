-
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing eight offices around the state starting Oct. 4, and lasting through the end of the month. It’s…
Beginning Tuesday, almost a dozen Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices throughout the state will be closed until Oct. 2 due to staffing shortages. The…
Hoosiers will once again be able to get a personalized license plate from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, beginning Friday. The program resumes nearly three…
Legislation that drastically simplifies the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ complex registration and fee system will likely advance with strong bipartisan…
The Indiana Supreme Court of has ruled the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles is allowed to regulate what people print on their personalized license…
House Roads and Transportation Chairman Ed Soliday will advance a bill this week to start the massive task of streamlining fees charged by the Bureau of…
Hoosier license plates will no longer be produced by Department of Correction inmates.After a months-long bidding process, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles…
If you bought a new car in the last 10 years, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles may have overcharged you.The BMV will send refund forms over the next month to…
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will ask the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court order to restart the state‘s personalized license plate…
Representative Milo Smith (R-Columbus) has been trying without luck for three sessions to pass legislation changing how mopeds are licensed and regulated…