An Indiana court said this week the state did have the authority to end federal unemployment benefits before an end date set by Congress. But it’s too…
In another win for unemployed Hoosiers, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Indiana must follow a lower court’s order forcing it to restart…
Indiana religious conservative groups lost again in court Thursday in their multi-year legal battle to discriminate against same-sex couples.The lawsuit…
Police can use a drug dog to search your vehicle during a routine traffic stop if you voluntarily admit to past drug possession. That’s the ruling of the…
An Indiana Court of Appeals decision on rules surrounding gender changes in legal documents could make transitioning more private – and arguably much…
Indiana’s Department of Child Services says it’s doing all it can to comply with caseload requirements in state law and that a court can’t order it to do…
The Indiana Court of Appeals heard arguments from Purvi Patel Monday. Patel’s case gained national attention in March of 2015 when she was convicted of…
The Indiana Court of Appeals says the University of Notre Dame’s security police department is a public agency and therefore should comply with open…
The next time voters choose judges in Marion County, they may not know who's a Republican and who's a Democrat.A federal court ordered legislators to…
Governor Mike Pence Friday announced his pick to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals – the first such appointment Pence has made in his two and…