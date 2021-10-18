-
Hoosiers who pay individual income taxes will now be able to easily file and manage their state taxes online. That’s because the Indiana Department of…
Hoosiers who owe back taxes have only a few days left to take advantage of Indiana’s 2015 tax amnesty program. The program, which began in mid-September,…
Indiana last month faced the first significant revenue shortfall this fiscal year, collecting $64 million less than expected.A processing error shifted…
Hoosiers now have a two-month window to pay off back taxes without any penalties, fines or interest, through Indiana’s Tax Amnesty program, which runs…
Indiana is beginning the new fiscal year with tax revenues below projected levels, weighed down by poor performance from corporate tax collections. The…
The Indiana Department of Revenue held its annual public hearing Tuesday, a chance for Hoosier citizens to voice complaints and make suggestions about…
In the wake of two separate mistakes that caused more than $500 million in tax dollars to be misplaced, Governor Mitch Daniels ordered an independent…
Indiana collected $159 million more in revenue in April than expected. Total revenue collections last month represent an increase of more than 25% versus…
Millions of dollars in income tax revenue has been withheld from counties because of another programming error at the state Department of Revenue. As a…