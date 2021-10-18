Indiana DNR

-
A years-long Purdue University experiment is testing whether ginseng can be cultivated by Indiana farmers.Ginseng, commonly used as an herbal remedy,…
A Kentucky man is facing the rare charge of timber theft in Indiana, which could land him up to 10 months in prison.Cheyenne Allen of Salyersville,…
Six conservation officers in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have started carrying the overdose-intervention drug naloxone.The move serves as…
The so-called "Indiana Bear," who made headlines around the state when it wandered into the Michigan City area, has been shot and killed.The black bear,…
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources received more this year in their annual grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The extra money will be…
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ newly-revised strategic forestry plan doesn’t include any significant changes to the amount of timber cut by…
Purdue research showing that during some months, residents along the Wabash River use an amount of water equal to the river’s entire volume has raised…
The public has until Saturday to weigh in on the strategic plan that will guide how the state’s forestlands are used over the next four years. It proposes…