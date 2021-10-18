-
Barring a last-minute curveball from the federal courts, Indiana will be one of only four states without expanded vote-by-mail for the 2020 general…
-
At a remote, video meeting of the Indiana Election Commission Friday, Republicans again rejected an attempt to expand vote-by-mail for this year’s general…
-
Republicans on the Indiana Election Commission rejected Democrats’ attempt Friday to loosen some restrictions for the June 2 primary election.The state…
-
The Indiana Election Commission will hold a hearing Friday in which all challenges for state and national seat ballot appearances are on the agenda. A…
-
Political sniping is ramping up between the two Republican candidates for Indiana’s open U-S Senate seat.U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-3rd) officially…
-
The Indiana Election Commission ruled Friday that Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jim Wallace will not be on the ballot in the primary. To be on the…