Starting Monday, Hoosiers can apply to be considered for the latest state program designed to expand broadband access to residents and…
The Indiana Farm Bureau this week announced a new, streamlined process for farmers to get kill or “take” permits for black vultures that have been preying…
The Indiana Farm Bureau (INFB) has signed up more than 3,500 people to the organization's health plans since first going into effect at the beginning of…
After low prices the last few years, wholesale turkey prices increased during the pandemic by about 15 percent over last year. The increase will hit those…
A Cloverdale company is blaming the Trump administration for stopping its production of biofuels.POET officials say in a press release EPA waivers have…
Indiana farm loan delinquencies were down slightly last month compared to the same time last year. But, that doesn’t mean farmers aren’t worried about…
Farmers who claim preventative plant coverage on their crops likely won’t be getting aid from President Trump’s tariff payments.Preventative plant…
President Donald Trump’s proposed 15 percent cut in funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture could have a big impact on Hoosier farmers. The budget…
President Trump directed trade officials Thursday to look into rejoining negotiations for a major trade deal with eleven Pacific Rim countries. And,…
All of the talk about a possible trade war with China has a lot of Hoosiers worried – especially farmers.China implemented tariffs this week on more than…