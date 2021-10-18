Indiana Legislature

-
Confront the Climate Crisis, a group of students from across the state, held a press conference in West Lafayette on Friday with State Senator Ron Alting…
Indiana lawmakers will study topics in the coming weeks that include human trafficking, a racial achievement gap in K-12 schools and unemployment benefits…
The governor’s authority to declare disaster emergencies would be severely restricted under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee…
Indiana House and Senate Democrats want the governor to call a special session of the General Assembly to meet in August.Dems say there are critical…
Indiana’s sales tax revenues have under-performed this fiscal year, and a new revenue forecast predicts the state won’t collect as much as previously…
Communities across Indiana would receive more than $400 million for road and bridge projects under a plan unveiled Thursday by State Senator Brandt…
ISTEP testing, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and redistricting are among more than 40 topics assigned to legislative study committees this summer.…
Indiana is now the 23rd Right-To-Work state in the country.The Senate signed off on the bill Wednesday just two days after it was approved in the…
Despite five members voting against it, Indiana House Republicans still garnered enough votes to pass Right-To-Work legislation.The bill passed by a…
Indiana is closer to becoming a Right-To-Work state.The Senate passed a measure that would prohibit unions from charging dues to non-members by a 28-to-22…