Indiana Right to Life

-
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is appealing the federal ruling against a state law requiring women to wait at least 18 hours between an ultrasound…
-
The number of abortions in Indiana decreased in 2015, the latest data point in a six-year decline.Last year, nearly 8,000 abortions were performed in…
-
A federal judge has set a hearing next month to consider a bid to block Indiana’s new abortion law.Known as House Enrolled Act 1337, the law bans…
-
Governor Mike Pence Thursday signed into law a bill banning abortions performed solely because of a fetus’ gender, race or potential disability. The…
-
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management Tuesday handed down a fine to an Indianapolis company for disposing of fetal remains as medical waste…
-
Abortion rates are on the decline across the country.A recent Associated Press survey revealed abortion rates on average dropped 12-percent nationally. In…
-
Supporters of the new law requiring abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges don‘t believe that rulings against similar laws in other states…
-
A federal judge Tuesday halted enforcement of an Indiana law that would impose new requirements on abortion clinics that provide only chemical, and not…
-
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) is suing the State of Indiana, arguing that a piece of legislation passed earlier this year (SEA 371)…
-
Planned Parenthood of Indiana is merging with Planned Parenthood of Kentucky in a move the healthcare organization says will strengthen the services…