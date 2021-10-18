-
An investigation by the Indiana State Board of Accounts into alleged fraud by two shuttered virtual charter schools found weaknesses in state code that…
It’s been a year of turmoil for Frankfort city government.The State Board of Accounts is investigating possible embezzlement by a former parks…
It turns out it might cost more than originally planned to retrofit what Frankfort’s police chief calls the city’s “1970s” police department. The city has…
Though he stopped short of calling it possible embezzlement, Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes says he’s handed over information relating to the dismissal of…
The state agency charged with investigating allegations of financial fraud in the government has created a new position to help its efforts.The State…