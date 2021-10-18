-
The Indianapolis police officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed will not face an indictment, according to the special prosecutor appointed to oversee…
UPDATE (2:40 P.M.):A Tippecanoe County woman found Wednesday with a reticulated python around her neck died of asphyxiation when the snake strangled her,…
Indiana State Police say a Tippecanoe County woman has died in a Benton County home where some 140 snakes were present.An autopsy will be performed Friday…
UPDATE (3:30 p.m. 4/23):Indiana State Police say they've received more than 1,000 tips following Monday's press conference. They have also released the…
Indiana is one of five states without a hate crimes law. After a Carmel synagogue was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti this summer, the push to pass…
Law enforcement agencies have released new information about the double homicide investigation following the murders of two Delphi girls.The Carroll…
The number of tips regarding the Delphi homicides case has doubled since the Wednesday release of an audio recording from one of the victims’ cell…
The quick thinking of one of two murdered Delphi teens may give law enforcement the necessary clue needed to find the girls’ killer.The bodies of…
Expect hazardous travel conditions due to freezing rain falling through the weekend in Greater Lafayette and Central Indiana.The National Weather Service…
Despite various reports of police officer shortages around the country, Indiana seems to be taking less of a hit than other states. But those numbers may…