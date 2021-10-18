-
The Fort Wayne city clerk has joined a growing list of Republican candidates vying to become the next Indiana state treasurer.The 2022 race for state…
-
Indiana will elect a new state treasurer next year. And a county Republican Party official became the first to officially throw his hat into the ring…
-
Kelly Mitchell is the state‘s new treasurer a little early.Mitchell was sworn into the office for which she was elected just two weeks ago, however her…
-
Of the three statewide offices on Indiana‘s ballot next week, only one has no incumbent running -- in fact, there‘s no incumbent at all. Governor Pence…