Elections & Politics

Fort Wayne Clerk Joins Growing GOP Field Vying For State Treasurer

WBAA | By Brandon Smith
Published September 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
lana_keesling.jpeg
Lana Keesling has been the Fort Wayne city clerk since 2015. (Courtesy of the Keesling campaign)

The Fort Wayne city clerk has joined a growing list of Republican candidates vying to become the next Indiana state treasurer.

The 2022 race for state treasurer is expected to be a crowded one, at least on the Republican side, as current Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is term-limited, unable to run again.

Fort Wayne’s Lana Keesling is now the fourth GOP candidate to announce their campaign. Keesling, a former small business owner, has been city clerk since 2015.

The other candidates vying to become the Republican nominee: Morgan County Republican Party leader Daniel Elliott, former George W. Bush administration spokesperson Pete Seat and Suzie Jaworowski, a top official at the Department of Energy under former President Donald Trump.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

No Democrat has announced their candidacy.

The Indiana Republican and Democratic Parties will each choose their nominee at their state party conventions next year.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Elections & PoliticsFort Waynestate treasurerIndiana State Treasurer
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
