Several community groups are criticizing IU Health’s response to the external review of Dr. Susan Moore’s death. Moore died in December from COVID-19…
An external review on the death of a Black woman doctor found the “medical management and technical care” she received from Indiana University Health did…
Indiana University Healthwill begin rescheduling elective surgeries and medical procedures at its hospitals due to the spread of the new coronavirus.…
Indiana University Health will no longer allow hospital visitors beginning Sunday, March 15. According to a statement released Saturday, the ban is…
Indiana University Health announced restrictions Tuesday for visitors to their Lafayette, Frankfort, and Monticello hospital campuses to protect patients…
After a month on the waiting list for the Heart in a Box trial at IU Methodist Hospital, Steve Gilland of Corydon was the first person in the state to…
More than 110,000 Hoosiers suffer from some form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. There's currently a growing trend to use more personalized…
Every woman who gives birth at one of seven Indiana University Health hospitals across the state will receive a sleep sack through a new initiative to…
Indiana University Health Plans, which provides insurance to approximately 23,000 Hoosiers, is the latest company to announce it won’t be offering…
The state’s largest hospital and physician network has reached a contract agreement with the state’s second-largest health insurance provider.Indiana…