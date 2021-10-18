-
The Indianapolis 500 will bring fans back this May after having none at last year’s race, at 40 percent capacity.The race was already the most attended…
Japanese IndyCar driver Takuma Sato took the checkered flag to win the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. But instead of the roar of the crowds to…
Takuma Sato won the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 Sunday. Sato returned to victory lane after winning the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing” in…
The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is days away with final preparations being made for the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing.” Race officials are…
While Purdue University celebrates 150 years of Giant Leaps, this year the Purdue All American Marching Band is celebrating 100 years at the Indy 500.…
The Purdue All American Marching Band (AAMB) performs at the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 (Indy 500) this Sunday. It marks the 99th year the band…
For the first time in more than 60 years, the Indy 500 will be broadcast live on local television. Track officials decided to lift the longstanding local…
Federal, state and local law enforcement are increasing public awareness and enforcement efforts surrounding human trafficking as Indiana prepares for the…
The Indianapolis 500 is a sellout for the first time in more than 20 years.The Indianapolis Motor Speedway says the last reserved seats for the 500 sold…