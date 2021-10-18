Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

-
The Indianapolis police officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed will not face an indictment, according to the special prosecutor appointed to oversee…
Police say two people are dead following shootings that occurred late Saturday night amid violent protests in downtown Indianapolis.The deadly shootings…
Soon-to-be Indianapolis Chief of Police Troy Riggs is perfectly aware that his new job is not going to be an easy one, and is prepared to meet…
Indianapolis Mayor-elect Joe Hogsett has ordered a top-to-bottom review of city agencies before his inauguration Jan. 1.The review is a page from Greg…
Indiana’s highly-publicized First Church of Cannabis is going to court, hoping to stop the state from enforcing marijuana laws when it comes to the use of…
The City of Indianapolis has taken precautions when it comes to police accountability and avoiding situations like the current one in Baltimore. That‘s…
When Bloomington police officer Matt Gilmore gets into his squad car, he has an extra set of eyes.The Bloomington Police Department purchased 30 body…
Body cameras for police officers are a reality in Indianapolis now. Department of Public Safety Director Troy Riggs says they‘ve looked into the…