Indianapolis Police

-
An Indianapolis city-county councilor is the first entry into the race for an open state Senate seat.Republican Jack Sandlin is emphasizing his two…
-
Indiana's First Church of Cannabis will not be using any of its namesake herb at the inaugural service scheduled for Wednesday. But its founder still…
-
The City of Indianapolis has taken precautions when it comes to police accountability and avoiding situations like the current one in Baltimore. That‘s…
-
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Perry Renn was laid to rest today, less than a week after he was shot and killed after responding to a call on…