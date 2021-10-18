-
The reopening of Indianapolis Public Schools is delayed two weeks in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the community.In-person…
Purdue University officials joined Indianapolis school and city leaders Monday to launch a new STEM-focused charter high school set to open next year.It’s…
Getting high school students to graduate takes a lot of work, and sometimes a little creativity.Indianapolis Public Schools and the Simon Youth Foundation…
The first huge milestones of a kid’s life -- crawling, walking, talking, are often cultivated by their parents. But often, once a child enters school full…
Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Lewis Ferebee and two other administrators are at the White House today for a conversation on school…
Earlier this month, Arlington Community High School officially became the first school under state takeover to return to its home district, Indianapolis…
For years, Indiana lagged behind other states when it came to educating three and four year olds. But that’s changing quickly. The state recently launched…
Indiana teachers began this school year under the gun.First, new math and English requirements were approved just months before classes began.Then, the…
The Senate may take up a bill to scrap Indiana schools’ state-mandated tests.Sens. Luke Kenley (R-Noblesville) and Ryan Mishler (R-Bremen) have proposed…
It doesn‘t sound as if schools in Indiana that still use the Redskins nickname are in any hurry to change it.The use of the term has been criticized by…