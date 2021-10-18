-
Paretta Autosport’s debut in the Indianapolis 500 this past weekend further raised awareness of the lack of women in motor sports. The mostly women team…
The mostly-women team Paretta Autosport made history at the Indianapolis 500 Sunday. The team’s owned by a woman, with a woman driver and crew members.…
Hoosiers in central Indiana will be able to watch the Indianapolis 500 live this weekend.The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Wednesday afternoon the…
Scott Dixon will start in the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 for a fourth time. The one-time Indy 500 winner hopes to kiss the bricks again this…
Marco Andretti will start in the lead for this year’s Indy 500 after winning Pole Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The victory adds another win to…
The Indy 500 will run without people in the stands this year. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the decision Tuesday, reversing previous plans to…
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) announced Tuesday fan attendance will be further limited to the Indy 500.Last month, IMS officials announced the…
The Indianapolis 500 will not be run on Memorial Day weekend this year. The race has been rescheduled to Aug. 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The…
While Purdue University celebrates 150 years of Giant Leaps, this year the Purdue All American Marching Band is celebrating 100 years at the Indy 500.…
Besides his likeness on the Borg Warner trophy and $2.4 million prize, Juan Pablo Montoya, winner of Sunday's Indianapolis 500, will be going home with a…