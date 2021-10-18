-
Indiana Left It To County Courts To Release Prisoners During The COVID Crisis. Most Of Them Haven’t.Public health experts and advocates have worried about correctional facilities since the beginning of the pandemic. In such close quarters, social…
-
Law enforcement officials are revamping the Tippecanoe County jail’s visitation system, beginning next week.A web portal will allow scheduling of onsite…
-
Many Indiana county jails struggle with overcrowding, so a common practice is to transfer inmates to another jail that has available space. That process…
-
It may be no surprise that education makes it less likely for a person to end up back behind bars.But since 2010 many higher education classes in Indiana…
-
An inmate at the Putnamville Correctional Facility has died after a viral outbreak at the prison. Authorities are blaming a progressive virus that causes…
-
Dozens of offenders have been freed in Indiana as part of the largest U.S. prison release in history. The massive release comes after a commission…