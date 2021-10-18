-
The U.S. Commerce Department is using a new monitoring system to shed light on how steel moves around the world. Industry watchers say it could drive…
Global trade's impact on Indiana jobs has made headlines this election season -- and so far this year, high numbers of Hoosier workers have also qualified…
A federal commission is launching an investigation into whether China stole trade secrets to fix steel prices. It's a major victory for Pittsburgh-based…
There's a better-than-expected outlook for Indiana agriculture in a report out this week on what would happen if Congress ratifies the Trans-Pacific…
One of Northwest Indiana's biggest employers wants to ban Chinese steel from the American market. In a complaint with the International Trade Commission,…
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry paid a visit to Indiana University on Thursday. His talk was part of the dedication of the university’s new Global and…