-
Earlier this month, WBAA conducted a survey and presented the results at a community forum in Frankfort. There were some interesting findings, and a few…
-
The City of Frankfort recently received half-a-million dollars in donations for a park that Mayor Chris McBarnes hopes will revitalize downtown and bring…
-
Purdue University investment officials say they’re waiting for an upswing in world stock markets to help offset some huge losses in recent weeks.As world…
-
A first-of-its kind case that was filed with the Secretary of State’s office has led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man on allegations he was running a…
-
29-percent of Hoosiers live in places with local ordinances protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination. And that proportion could grow in the wake…
-
Though he says he hasn’t had any conversations with potential investors about the state’s so-called “religious freedom” bill, West Lafayette Mayor John…
-
Fishers is the latest Indiana city to distance itself from the Indiana’s so-called "religious freedom" law.Fishers‘ all-Republican city council has…
-
As Governor Mike Pence signed the so-called Religious Freedom Restoration Act into law Thursday, he blamed the media for what he calls a misunderstanding…
-
As it always does, the cold has descended on West Central Indiana and with it comes the annual challenges for cities: how to keep citizens warm, how to…