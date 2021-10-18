-
Around 50 people gathered at Purdue University Thursday to protest President Trump’s immigration ban. The demonstration was on behalf of a large…
-
All but a handful of the approximately 100 Purdue students affected by President Donald Trump’s the recent immigration restrictions are Iranian. And two…
-
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry paid a visit to Indiana University on Thursday. His talk was part of the dedication of the university’s new Global and…
-
Congress is back in session for the march toward adjournment for the year.The House and Senate's first week back will be consumed by debate over the…
-
Governor Mike Pence, along with 14 other governors, has sent a letter to President Obama expressing opposition to the nation’s proposed nuclear deal with…
-
Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar (R-IN) – a longtime leader on nuclear disarmament – says he’s worried about the spread of nuclear weapons throughout the…
-
Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) says he still has questions about Iran’s intentions in the nuclear agreement and cites a lack of action to cut off Iranian…
-
U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly says he’s been studying the proposed Iran nuclear agreement closely -- but the Hoosier Democrat says he still doesn’t know…
-
While Congress debates the proposed nuclear agreement between the US and Iran, some officials at Indiana universities are working to strengthen ties with…
-
Sen. Dan Coats, R-Indiana, says he is “profoundly skeptical” of the nuclear agreement announced Tuesday between Iran and a group of nations led by the…