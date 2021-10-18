-
It costs at least $240 million a year to keep people locked up in local jails in Indiana, with some counties spending around a quarter of their yearly…
A new study from Indiana University found that jail populations fell by about 32 percent across the state during the height of the pandemic - slightly…
An analysis of the Montgomery County Jail presented to officials this week found the jail will need to double in size by 2040 to accommodate its projected…
Ninety-one of the 211 inmates incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday, according to a news…
Monroe County officials are beginning work on a program they hope will reduce the number of people in the county’s jail and keep offenders from missing…
A Crawfordsville facility that once housed inmates will now house White Pacific shrimp.The Montgomery County jail is being converted into a fresh seafood…