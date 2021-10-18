James Taylor

-
Dusty Miller is a kindergarten teacher at Lafayette’s Vinton Elementary School. His students are learning how to write their names, handle scissors and…
Tippecanoe County leaders are advocating the creation of what they’re calling a “single point of contact” system for preventing and eliminating…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette is 54% of the way to its annual fundraising campaign goal. However, community donations are lower than they were a…
A Lafayette manufacturer’s successful fundraiser means $165,000 is going to local charities.Wabash National raised most of that from its corporate…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette is kicking off the next phase of its annual fundraising campaign. The goal is $4.9 million, a slight increase from…
A literacy program in Tippecanoe County elementary schools is boosting reading skills. The Lafayette School Corporation reports seeing a double-digit…
A literacy program in Tippecanoe County continues to grow.Greater Lafayette Commerce and the United Way of Greater Lafayette organized the Read to Succeed…
Helping more people file their taxes is one goal the United Way of Greater Lafayette has this year. The organization held its annual meeting Wednesday and…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette exceeded its annual campaign goal by $2,824. It was aiming for $4.75 million this year.Campaign Chair Bill Olds says…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette is closing in on its $4.75 million fundraising target.The community-wide effort to help fund 23 nonprofit agencies…