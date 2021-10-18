-
A display at Ivy Tech Community College is raising awareness about domestic violence.The Clothesline Project features t-shirts with messages about abuse…
-
The YWCA of Greater Lafayette is counting on more community support to help operate its domestic violence shelter.Program Coordinator Jasmine Dowd says…
-
The YWCA of Greater Lafayette's annual Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon is Monday, October 15. The focus this year is on the impact domestic violence…
-
Local potters and restaurants are donating their services for an annual event in the Lafayette area.The YWCA’s Domestic Violence Intervention and…