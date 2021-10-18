Jean Breaux

-
The Senate sent legislation to the governor Wednesday to impose new abortion reporting requirements on all doctors and hospitals across the state.The bill…
The Pence administration says a primary reason for legislation it’s pushing to enshrine the Healthy Indiana Plan in state statute is to give the state…
Indianapolis' seven African-American legislators are pushing back against a bill to appoint Marion County judges instead of electing them.The Indiana…
Legislators are looking to slam the brakes on rising electric costs. Ten years ago, industrial electric bills in Indiana were the sixth-lowest in the U.S.…
The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a 20-million-dollar renovation of IUPUI‘s Carroll Stadium for the Indy Eleven soccer team.Sen. Pete Miller (R-Avon)…
An energy efficiency plan requested by Governor Pence is on its way to his desk.The Senate has given final approval to a bill requiring electric utilities…
House Republicans have a new member in their leadership for the first time in 12 years.Rep. Eric Turner (R-Cicero) is set to vacate the House seat he won…