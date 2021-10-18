-
Indiana lawmakers are working on a bill to increase the number of Hoosier students who file the federal application for college financial aid, and a…
-
A bill to create a maternal mortality review committee passed a House committee this week. It seeks to determine the reason for Indiana's high maternal…
-
Today on WBAA's Wake-Up Call, we talk to State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) about her six-year effort to convince Indiana lawmakers to mandate…
-
A State Senator is trying at least once more to get cursive handwriting to be part of the state‘s school curriculum.Several times, Oldenburg Republican…
-
A statewide smoking ban is headed to the governor’s desk for his approval. This, after weeks of debate and compromise have left many legislators aren’t…