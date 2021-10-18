-
A bipartisan group of former Indiana education chiefs are speaking out against Republican-led legislation to expand the state’s private school voucher…
Indiana's final elected schools chief says that the 2020 election has a lot on the line, especially for education. But she has concerns about the future…
The political action committee tied to the largest teachers union in Indiana is not endorsing a candidate in the race for governor. The Indiana Political…
Indiana schools are reopening for the new academic year, with some reporting cases of COVID-19 among staff or students, and the state's top school…
School leaders and educators are still figuring out what the state's latest guidance on how to reopen buildings means for them. Many worry about how to…
All Indiana teachers collectively won the 2021 Teacher of the Year in recognition of the challenges each face during the pandemic, the state education…
The Indiana Department of Education is rejecting the latest guidance from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos about how to share emergency school funding with…
Closing schools during a pandemic is a complicated decision, but so is opening them back up to students and staff. And while the state has yet to decide…
Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick says the local response from school districts to support Indiana’s more than 1 million…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 13 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 78. The state announced a total of more than…