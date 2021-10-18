-
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said Purdue University’s Protect Purdue Plan -- released last week -- is “well thought out”, including…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 261 COVID-19 cases in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. The biggest percentage of those cases --at 22.6 percent…
-
A second Tippecanoe County resident has a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said Thursday the…
-
A Tippecanoe County resident has the county’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said Wednesday…
-
As concerns about coronavirus continue to escalate across the country, the Tippecanoe County Health Department issued a public health alert Wednesday.…
-
The Tippecanoe County needle exchange program is ordering a second mobile unit. The health department plans to order the vehicle next week.Officials…
-
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials say they’re seeing cases of whooping cough among middle- and high schoolers this winter.But because most…
-
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials report a 93-percent syringe return rate among recurring participants during the first six months of the…
-
By the slimmest of margins, Tippecanoe County’s needle exchange program will survive for at least one more year.A 2-1 vote by the county commissioners…
-
After months of struggling to secure a location, the Tippecanoe County Health Department plans to inaugurate a needle exchange program in its building…