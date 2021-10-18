-
Frankfort residents will know the name of their next mayor after Republican precinct chairs choose a successor for Mayor Chris McBarnes this…
Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes announced Tuesday he’s leaving his post at the end of February, about two months after the start of his third term.McBarnes…
On January 11, the last dry cleaner in Clinton County -- Frankfort Cleaners -- closed its doors. “Everyone’s sad to see it go, but we do have a lot of…
Board member resignations. Viral rumors on social media. Tax-paying citizens turning out en masse to demand answers. At the center of it all? The Clinton…
Frankfort’s new Director of Parks and Recreation starts Monday, just weeks after the previous holder of the job left under a cloud of suspicion.Joel Tatum…
Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes is on track to get an $8,000 raise next year.That constitutes a 15-percent increase – compared to the 3-percent pay raise…