Another Hoosier is joining the Biden administration. The president Friday nominated former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly to be ambassador to the Vatican.Donnelly…
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski describes himself as a “more conservative Democrat” when outlining his political philosophy. His party won a number of…
Activists Thursday protested the ongoing confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. They implored passersby in West Lafayette…
Less than two months after they were wounded in the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, Ella Whistler and Jason Seaman took center stage at the…
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis – who had seemed ready to step away from the mayor’s office after this term, now says he’s leaning toward running again…
About a dozen protesters gathered at the Tippecanoe County courthouse Friday to speak out against the latest Affordable Care Act repeal bill, currently…
Federal legislation aimed at increasing mental health care access for law enforcement officers is one step closer to passage.The bipartisan bill –…
Three Republican Indiana congressmen who’ve been rumored as possible opponents to Joe Donnelly (D-IN) in next year’s Senate race issued public statements…
Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly says he will oppose Betsy DeVos -- President Trump’s pick for education secretary.In a video posted Wednesday, Donnelly…
A Ball State University economic forecast says the United States has fully recovered from the Great Recession and growth is coming. The annual prediction…