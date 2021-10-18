© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Joe Holland

  • jholland.jpg
    Holland Named Academic All-American
    A Purdue football player is the 19th in school history to be named a first team Academic All-American.Joe Holland was given the honor by the College…