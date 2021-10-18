-
Tickling the ivories – what a wonderful phrase to describe playing the piano! We’re amazed about how many keyboard artists are on the rise, and how many…
-
About sixty miles and a few hundred years separate John Adams, president, and John Adams, composer. We’ll focus on John Coolidge Adams, Pulitzer Prize…
-
Christina and Michelle Naughton have been hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their “stellar musicianship, technical mastery, and awe-inspiring…
-
There’s an old joke about the “definition” of a string quartet: a good violinist, a bad violinist, someone who used to play violin, and someone who hates…
-
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…
-
Conductor JoAnn Falletta shared: "Can anyone be the same after 9/11? Can I ever forget the images I saw on television...or later, the heartrending…