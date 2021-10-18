-
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says he’s entirely focused on Indiana and what he calls his “head-to-head contest” with Donald Trump. Cruz spent Monday traveling…
-
Presidential hopeful Ted Cruz says Indiana has a “national megaphone” in the race for the Republican nomination. Cruz has turned his focus to the Hoosier…
-
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz Thursday made his pitch to state party leaders and donors, one day after Donald Trump addressed a rally of…
-
Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) will visit Indiana next Tuesday, the third of the three GOP presidential candidates to do so.That's according to a campaign…
-
Indiana Republican leaders are mostly staying out of the free-for-all GOP primary for president -- at least for now.Lieutenant Governor Sue Ellspermann is…