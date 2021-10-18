John Thomas

-
Tippecanoe County leaders will get a look Thursday at one of the first data-driven attempts at measuring cycling and walking in the community.The Area…
-
Changing traffic patterns in Tippecanoe County have changed how dangerous it is to drive on some roads.That’s the key finding from new data released by…
-
Tippecanoe County’s long term transportation plan is close to finalization.The transportation committee expects to bring the document in front of the Area…
-
The Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission is asking for community input to update a plan.A meeting next Thursday is open to the public to share ideas on…
-
The update of Tippecanoe County’s long term transportation plan will include specific details for trail projects for the first time ever.The goal is to…