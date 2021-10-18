Jonathan Sweet

-
Purdue Bands and Orchestras are performing four showcase concerts this weekend! Concerts begin Friday night and continue through Sunday at Elliott Hall of…
-
Purdue University's University Band, Campus Band, and Concert Band are featured Saturday night at the Long Center. WBAA's John Clare spoke to conductor…
-
The 44th Annual Tuba Christmas is taking place Saturday, December 8th at Loeb Playhouse. It's a tradition started by tuba player and professor Harvey…
-
Update 2/20/17: Adam Bodony will join the faculty as Assistant Professor of Bands beginning fall 2017. Bodony will serve as the director of the…