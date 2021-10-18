-
The latest from mezzosoprano superstar Joyce DiDonato deserves to be played, again and again! Songplay features Joyce with pianist Craig Terry (who helped…
-
Adam Sandler fans know one of his characters, Opera Man who debuted in April 1992. He sang silly lines, and over the next two years appeared in Saturday…
-
Before the turn of the 20th century there was an American soprano, Lilian Norton who became internationally famous, and was called the “Yankee Diva.” She…
-
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…
-
Joyce DiDonato's latest release deals with "external conflict and serenity," and "internal war and peace." A direct reaction to terrorist attacks in…
-
The Grammy Awards ceremony is Monday night, broadcast on network television from 8–11:30 p.m. ET. Before that show, there are 70 categories that will be…