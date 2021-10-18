-
A Marion County judge has dismissed Indiana’s top school official’s lawsuit against the members of the State Board of Education. Judge Louis Rosenberg…
-
Ex-Secretary of State Charlie White’s permanent successor is closer to being named after the Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments in the case…
-
After deliberating for 10 hours, a Hamilton County jury found Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White guilty on six of seven charges.Those are submitting…
-
A Marion county judge says Indiana’s secretary of state can remain in office for the time being.Judge Louis Rosenberg ruled Republican Charlie White was…
-
A Marion County judge will decide by Wednesday morning if Charlie White will remain Indiana secretary of state. Attorneys for Charlie White and the…
-
A Marion County judge ruled Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White was ineligible to run in last year’s election.Judge Louis Rosenberg found evidence…