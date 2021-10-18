Keith Krach

-
Purdue will have two new trustees next month and will need to elect a new chairman.Governor Mike Pence is appointing Sonny Beck to the board along with…
-
A new MBA offering at the Krannert School of Management will focus on Purdue’s strengths. The STEMBA program is designed for professional engineers and…
-
Purdue’s Board of Trustees is set to finalize contracts for the university’s next president and football coach.The Compensation Committee agreed to pay…
-
A group of Purdue community members is speaking out against the appointment of Mitch Daniels as university president.Students, faculty, and staff members…
-
Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels is officially the president-elect of Purdue University.The Board of Trustees unanimously approved his appointment at a…