-
A Purdue University economist says he doesn’t think Indiana will feel much of an impact after voters in the United Kingdom elected to leave the European…
-
Less than a month after announcing a weekend MBA program for STEM Professionals, Purdue’s Krannert School of Management is announcing another.Dean Chris…
-
Purdue is expanding through a new program offered in Chicago.The weekend MBA for STEM Professionals runs 16 months, beginning with a 10 day orientation in…
-
Applications are being accepted for the fifth class of the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities.Purdue University's Krannert School of…
-
A new MBA offering at the Krannert School of Management will focus on Purdue’s strengths. The STEMBA program is designed for professional engineers and…
-
Tyrell Connor spends a lot of time on Purdue’s campus. He figures between classes and studying he commits about 35-to-40 hours a week in the school’s…
-
A Purdue graduate who helped fund nearly half of a more than $4-million project is back on the West Lafayette campus to see the finished product.Roland…