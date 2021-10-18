Lafayette Board of Works

-
Almost Home Humane Society will be receiving more money from Lafayette this year and next.The city’s Board of Works has approved a contract which provides…
The City of Lafayette continues to crack down on unsightly and unsafe properties.The Board of Works approved a plan to demolish a house at 633 Oregon…
The City of Lafayette is moving forward with two major road projects. The Board of Works approved several contracts for improvements on Sagamore Parkway…
The city of Lafayette will pay roughly $1.7-million to replace a brick road downtown.The Board of Works approved a contract for the North Street…