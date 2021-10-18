-
Leaders at Lafayette Transitional Housing Center say they’re not yet sure just how they’ll spend a new $1.25 million grant.The cash comes from the Day 1…
-
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is giving Lafayette an additional $284,000. The money will fund another eight individuals through…
-
Homeward Bound Greater Lafayette is more than doubling its fundraising goal this year. The 5K walk to provide housing and fight homelessness raised…
-
One in ten people who went to a homeless shelter in the Lafayette last year was a veteran. Because of the issue across the country, the U.S. Department of…
-
A new effort in the Lafayette area aims at meeting the basic needs of those who are starting over.The Furniture Bank offers free items to people who lost…
-
Indiana is benefiting from more than $14 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).The renewal money from HUD will help keep…